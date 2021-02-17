Global Urgent Care Apps Market Research Report 2026

Urgent Care Apps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Urgent Care Apps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Allm
Pulsara
Vocera Communications
Tigerconnect
Twiage
Voalte
Patientsafe Solutions
Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.)
Imprivata
Siilo
Forward
Alayacare
Hospify
Medisafe
Smartpatient (Mytherapy)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pre-hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps
Post-hospital Apps
Rehabilitation Apps
Medication Management Apps
Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps
In-hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps
Market segment by Application, split into
Stroke
Trauma
Cardiac Conditions
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
