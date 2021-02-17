Impact on BUTTERMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Butter Market Overview

Global Butter Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.52% and reach USD 27,879.1 Million by 2025. The Global Butter Market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by diverse application of butter for culinary purpose. Rising trend of butter fortification to enhance the nutritional value as well as flavor of the product is propelling the growth of this market. Increasing demand for food ingredients to increase the organoleptic property of the food is also influencing the growth of Butter Industry, positively.

Market Scenario

Rising sale of butter is driven majorly by its nutritional value and diverse application across the food industry. Furthermore, rising trend of fast food consumption adds fuel to growth of the global butter market.

Hectic lifestyle of consumers is also propelling the demand for processed and convenience foods. Butter is one of the key ingredients in convenience food and hence the growth of convenience food market is directly influencing the growth of butter on the global level, positively.

Key Findings

Consumption of unprocessed butter will be growing at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to rising awareness about demerits of processed food consumption

Top exporters of butter include New Zealand, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, and Germany

Competitive Analysis

The major key players in the butter market are

Amul (India)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Kraft Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.)

FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

Dean Foods (U.S.)

Organic Valley (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

The Global Butter Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe holds a major market share followed by North America. High demand for butter owing increasing disposable income and high fast food consumption from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the growth of the butter market.

