Impact on GINGER EXTRACTMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Global Ginger Extract Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,320.3 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Ginger extract is a substance extracted from ginger; it contains a number of phenolic compounds.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for ginger extract in 2018, and the region is expected to continue to dominate the global market during the review period. The rapid growth of the food & beverage industry in developing countries such as China and India and the increasing demand for natural ingredients is projected to boost the growth of the Ginger Extract Market Size.

Segmental Analysis

The global ginger extract market has been segmented on the basis of category, form, application, and region.

By category, the market has been divided into organic and conventional. The conventional segment accounted for a larger market share in 2018. Conventional ginger extract is derived from ginger grown using conventional farming practices. Owing to the low adoption of organic farming practices in several developing nations, the conventional segment accounts for the larger revenue share. However, organic segment is projected to exhibit higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the form, the market has been segmented into powder and liquid. The powder segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 due to the high consumption of ginger powder extract as a flavoring ingredient in gingerbread, cookies, crackers, cakes, ginger ale, and ginger beer, among other applications. However, the liquid segment is projected to exhibit a higher growth rate during the review period owing to the increasing preference for ginger oil extract in the food industry as it is stable, contamination-free, and clean.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 34.5% of the global ginger extract market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is home to the top ginger producing countries in the world—China, India, Nepal, and Thailand. China accounted for the majority market share of 30.56% in 2018 and the country-level market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

