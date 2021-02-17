Global Fumaric Acid Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Summary

Fumaric acid or trans-butenedioic acid is a white crystalline chemical compound. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of medicines, drinks, food, animal feed, cleansing agents, unsaturated polyester, alkyd resins, printing inks, and many others.

ALSO READ : https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2169821/global-rfid-tags-for-agricultural-application-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026/

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

ALSO READ : https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1682586/global-rfid-tags-for-agricultural-application-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2026/

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

ALSO READ : https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1197284/global-rfid-tags-for-agricultural-application-research-report-2026/

By Type

Technical grade

Food grade

By End-User / Application

Food and beverage industry

Unsaturated Polyester

Others

ALSO READ : https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2892751/global-rfid-tags-for-agricultural-application-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026/

By Company

Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering

Bartek Ingredients

Polynt

Thirumalai Chemical

Isegen

ALSO READ : https://bisouv.com/uncategorized/1677016/global-rfid-tags-for-agricultural-application-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2026/

Fuso Chemicals

Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Sealong Biotechnology

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology

XST Biologic