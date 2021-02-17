Impact on VITAMIN & MINERAL SUPPLEMENTSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Scenario

Global Immunity-Boosting Food Products Market size in 2018 was valued at USD 15.4 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025. The demand for immunity boosting food products is increasing owing to the increasing number of health issues. The rising consciousness regarding health and wellness among individuals has been one of the significant factors behind the growth of the Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Size. Lack of proper and timely diet, stress, smoking, and other unhealthy lifestyle-related choices weaken the body’s immune system.

Market Synopsis

The Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market has witnessed an exponential growth rate in the last few years.

Segmentation

By Product Type Fruits & Vegetables: This segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is further anticipated to dominate during the forecasted period. Fruits and vegetables are some of the most common immunity boosting food products.

Key Players

Danone SA (France)

Blue Diamond Growers (US)

Diamond Foods, LLC. (US)

Dole Food Company, Inc. (US)

Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US)

Hines Nut Company (US)

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Preference for Fruits & Vegetables: The fruits and vegetables segment dominated the global immunity boosting food products market in 2018 and is expected to remain the largest during the forecast period. Fruits and vegetables are the most common and readily available food products worldwide. Its affordability, as well as easy accessibility for various age groups, makes its dominant segment during the forecasted period.

