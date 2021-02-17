Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Growth 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Silicon semiconductor products have evolved over time, with the creation of high precision semiconductor manufacturing equipments and the optimization of device configuration and wafer process. This contributed to the development of miniaturized and high performance electronic products which have become a major part in our daily lives.

In recent years, GaN (gallium nitride) and SiC (silicon Carbide) based semiconductors called the “Next Generation Power Semiconductors”have been receiving much attention. Compared to silicon, GaN and SiC have a wider band gap (Si:1.1, SiC:3.3, GaN:3.4), and therefore it is also called “Wide Band Gap Semiconductors”. Comparing the material properties, the figure of merit of SiC is 440 times greater, and GaN is 1130 times than that of Silicon. To fully utilize this material, development in the area of peripheral technology is currently underway. A more compact and highly efficient equipment can be created, by replacing conventional Si(Silicon) semiconductors with a GaN or SiC based new generation power semiconductor. The next generation power semiconductors are expected to open up a new field of opportunities for electronic equipments.

In 2018, the global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation Power Semiconductors development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Barracuda Networks

Juniper Networks

Palo Alto Networks

Forcepoint

Zscaler

Watchguard Technologies

Sophos Group

Check Point Software Technologies

Market analysis by product type

GaN

SiC

Market analysis by market

Renewable Energy

Hybrid & Electric Vehicle

Smart Homes

LED Lights

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next-Generation Power Semiconductors development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation Power Semiconductors are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.