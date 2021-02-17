Impact on Sports NutritionMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Sports NutritionMarket is projected to register a 10.10% CAGR and reach USD 13,814.0 Million by 2025. Sports Nutritioncan be described as the application of chemical or biological products to the seed before sowing to control or repel the fungus, pathogens, pests, or insects that attack the seeds, seedling, or crop. The growing demand for treated seeds is considered as one of the key factors driving the growth of the global Sports NutritionIndustry.

Market Analysis

Global Covid-19 Impact on Sports Nutrition Market is divided into three segments Sports Food, Sports Drinks and Sports Supplements. Sports drink segment accounts for the largest share of 60%, and registered CAGR of 7.7% between 2010 and 2013. The growth in the sports drinks segment, which has a high market penetration, is expected to be comparatively less than sports food and supplement segment as the segments expand their product features to attract new consumers.

Sports nutrition products, once restricted to its traditional hardcore consumers such as athletes and bodybuilders, is increasingly gaining acceptance among new consumer groups. Increasing number of fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals are looking for sports nutrition supplements that help to achieve their health goals. The new consumer groups of recreational and lifestyle users

Key players

This report includes a study of strategies, of major market players. It includes the product portfolios, developments of leading major players such as Glanbia Plc, PepsiCo Inc, GNC Holdings, The Coca-Cola Company, Clif Bar & Company etc and others.

This research report has provided the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion.

