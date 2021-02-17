Global Ultrafast Laser Market research Report 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Ultrafast Laser Market Size Research Report- Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

Ultrafast Laser Market Size is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand across various industry verticals. Rising demand among the end users for ultrafast laser solutions is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology, and increasing market for ultrafast laser solutions is adding fuel to the growth of the Ultrafast Laser Market.

Amplitude Systemes, Attodyne Inc., Clark-MXR, Inc., Coherent Inc., DPSS Lasers Inc., EKSPLA, Epilog Laser, IMRA America, IPG Photonics are some of the leading players in the market. Attodyne manufactures picosecond lasers for micromachining, material processing, and research. These lasers have helped the company in setting a new standard in turnkey operation and also help in providing ease of integration and reliability. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Increasing push for the use of ultrafast lasers in science and research and spectroscopy and imaging are some of the major factors driving the growth of Ultrafast Laser Market Size. Due to the convenience being provided to the users with the adoption of ultrafast laser solutions, the growth of the global Ultrafast Laser Market Size is anticipated.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the Ultrafast Laser Market Size are Amplitude Systemes (France), Attodyne Inc. (Canada), Clark-MXR, Inc. (U.S.), Coherent Inc. (U.S.) , DPSS Lasers Inc. (U.S.), EKSPLA (Lithuania), Epilog Laser (U.S.), IMRA America (U.S.), IPG Photonics (U.S.), JENOPTIK Laser GmbH (Germany), Laser Quantum (U.K), Lumentum Operations LLC (U.S.), Newport Corporation (U.S.), NKT Photonics (U.S.), Resonetics (U.S.), Rofin-Sinar Laser GmbH (Germany), Sheaumann Laser Inc. (U.S.), and Spectra-Physics (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation:

· By type, the global ultrafast laser market has been segmented into titanium-sapphire, diode-pumped, fiber lasers, and mode-locked diode.

· By pulse duration, the ultrafast laser market has been segmented into femtosecond and picosecond.

· By application, the global ultrafast laser market has been segmented into biomedical, spectroscopy & imaging, materials processing, science & research, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global ultrafast laser market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to retain the pole position across the review period trailed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Key players in the region are emphasizing on the development of advanced technologies for gaining a competitive edge. It is poised to facilitate the expansion of the laser materials processing equipment in the region.

Europe is expected to gain importance as the manufacturer of laser materials processing equipment. The growth of the laser materials processing equipment in Europe is projected to define the growth trajectory of the global market in the upcoming years. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to register considerable growth owing to the lack of an alternative to ultrafast laser.

