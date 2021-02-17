Homogeneous Charge Compression Ignition Market Driven by Growing Demand for Higher Fuel Efficiency 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

The global homogeneous charge compression ignition market is expected to exhibit a strong 15% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). Homogeneous charge compression ignition is an automotive ignition technology. It replaces the spark plug with a system wherein the fuel and air enters the engine and is then compressed till the point of spontaneous combustion. As air gets more and more compressed, it gets hotter. Homogeneous charge compression ignition engines utilize this fact to their advantage. Due to the nature of the explosion in homogeneous charge compression ignition engines, they provide much leaner burning and higher efficiency than conventional engines. This is likely to be the key driver for the global homogeneous charge compression ignition market over the forecast period, as the demand for cars with high fuel efficiency figures is likely to grow over the forecast period.

While conventional petrol engines needs a 14.6:1 ratio between air and fuel, homogeneous charge compression ignition engines can operate at a ratio of 29.4:1, making them much leaner and thus much more efficient. Homogeneous charge compression ignition engines are also beneficial in terms of nitrous emissions, as they emit far fewer nitrous compounds than conventional engines.

The growing government support for increasing the mileage and engine efficiency in automotive applications is likely to be a major driver for the global homogeneous charge compression ignition market over the forecast period. However, lack of widespread support in the automotive industry could hinder the global homogeneous charge compression ignition market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global homogeneous charge compression ignition market include Mercedes-Benz USA LLC, Audi AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen of America Inc., Mazda Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Company Ltd., General Motors, Daimler AG, and BMW.

Mazda has played a leading role in bringing homogeneous charge compression ignition technology into the mainstream in recent years. While homogeneous charge compression ignition engines running on diesel have been fairly common in the automotive industry, Mazda announced in August 2017 that they had developed a petrol-powered engine that could be run on homogeneous charge compression ignition technology. The technology was then incorporated into Mazda’s production models from 2018.

Segmentation:

The global homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, and region.

On the basis of product type, the homogeneous charge compression ignition market is divided into two-stroke HCCI engines and four-stroke HCCI engines. Four-stroke HCCI engines are likely to dominate the global homogeneous charge compression ignition market over the forecast period due to the widespread use of four-stroke engines in the modern automotive industry.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Regional Analysis:

The global homogeneous charge compression ignition market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global homogenous charge compression ignition market over the forecast period due to the growing automotive industry in the region and the growing focus on vehicular emissions as the result of the growing number of vehicles on the road in the region. Several governments in the region have taken on the issue of vehicular emissions, with the adoption of electric vehicles proving to be a popular option. The demand for cars running on homogeneous charge compression ignition engines is also likely to increase over the forecast period, as the number of discerning, knowledgeable car owners in the region is likely to increase over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is also fast becoming an automotive technology hub, with countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan playing key roles in the development of automotive technologies. This could also work in favor of the homogeneous charge compression ignition market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

North America is also likely to remain a leading regional player in the global homogeneous charge compression ignition market over the forecast period due to the growing government support for the widespread incorporation of automotive technologies at the manufacturing level that allow for more efficient engines and less emissions.

