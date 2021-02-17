Title 1: Growth of the Automotive Sector in Emerging Market Boost the Demand for Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

On the back of stricter emission control regulations, more and more vehicles are being integrated with exhaust emission control devices. This industry trend has bolstered the market prospects of automotive exhaust emission control device. Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global automotive exhaust emission control device market will exhibit a sound growth over the next couple of years.

These devices are witness a fast uptake in the automotive sector. They help is reducing emission of noxious gases such as hydrocarbons (HC), nitrogen oxides (NO), and carbon monoxide (CO) by a vehicle. In a vehicle, these devices are usually integrated with ignition systems, intake manifolds, and combustion chambers. One of the key advantages of exhaustive emission control device is the high fuel-economy. Integration of such devices can significantly improve the fuel economy of a vehicle.

Get a FREE Report Sample – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7191

The global automotive exhaust emission control device market is expected to benefit from the rising emission standards along with the increased focus of leveraging automotive solutions that ensure sustainability in the long run. Despite the progress in electric vehicle segment, combust engine vehicles continue to rule the roost. Demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles has witness a significant uptick, with countries like India and China touted as lucrative automotive markets.

Car manufacturers are expanding production capacity to cater to the demand arising from emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Growth of industries in these regions, especially in Asia has led to an increased demand for commercial vehicles. While vehicle demand remains strong, environmental pressure continues to grow on the automotive sector. The sector has been witnessing several regulatory and technological transformations. These factors are having a cumulative effect on the global automotive exhaust emission control devices market.

Production innovation remain a major area of focus for OEMs, which is expected to have an impact on the market in the forthcoming years. Technological advances in the emission control device are making them effective and viable. The arrival of technologies such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and three-way catalytic converter (TWC) is supporting the adoption of exhaust emission control devices.

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR in its report covers a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on materials, vehicle type, device type, engine type, sales channel and region.

Based on materials, key segments include platinum, palladium and rhodium. Based pf vehicle type, key segments include commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Based on device type, key segments include Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Three-Way Catalytic Converter (TWC), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and Lean NOx Trap (LNT). By engine type, key segments include hybrid, diesel and gasoline. By sales channel, key segments include aftermarket and OEM.

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe and the rest of the world (RoW). Among these, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to represent a standout share of the global market for automotive exhaust emission control device during the assessment period. Growth of the automotive sector coupled with the economic in countries such as China and India has reflected favourably on the market in APAC. Sales of automobiles have grown substantially in these countries consequently a rise in Co2 emission is also observed in many APAC countries. These factors are collectively providing an impetus to the region’s market.

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market: Competition Analysis

Denso Corporation (Japan), Continental Emitech Gmbh (Germany), Eberspächer (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (USA), Faurecia (France), Johnson Matthey (UK), CDTi Advanced (California), Albonair GmbH (Germany), Bosal (Belgium) and Bosch Rexroth (Germany) are among the leading market players covered in MRFR’s report.

Get a FREE Report Sample – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7191

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 MARKET TRENDS

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address:Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Browse Complete Report – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-exhaust-emission-control-device-market-7191

Also Read –