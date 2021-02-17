Global Floating Wind Turbines Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Floating Wind Turbines, including the following market information:

Global Floating Wind Turbines Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Floating Wind Turbines Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Floating Wind Turbines Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Floating Wind Turbines Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Nordex SE, Enercon GmbH, Siemens AG, Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica, GE, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Xinjiang Goldwin Science & Technologies, Suzlon, Upwind Solutions, Guodian United Power Technology Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Up to 1 MW

1-3 MW

3-5 MW

5 MW and above

Based on the Application:

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Ultra-Deep Water

