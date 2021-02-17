Impact on Organic Spices and HerbsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Analysis

Market Insight

Global Covid-19 Impact on Organic Spices and Herbs Market has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years. A solid reason behind its expansion is the constant demand for better and chemical-free spices & herbs. Across the globe, the demand for organic products, be it food, beverages or even herbs & spices is at an all-time high.

Therefore, it has been asserted by the experts that the worldwide Covid-19 Impact on Organic Spices and Herbs Market will be successful in unleashing its maximum potential in the forthcoming years. The statistical data clearly backs this fact, the market is expected to reach approximately 3,687 kilo tons by the end of the projection period. On the other hand, the CAGR for this tenure will be 3.722%.

Adoption of biotechnology crops in developing and developed economies can drive market growth. Benefit to the environment and improvement of economic conditions of farmers as a result can bode well for the market. According to the International Service for Acquisitions of Agri-biotech Applications, the area of biotech crops farmed globally reached 189.8 million hectares in 2017. Brazil, Argentina, the U.S., India, and Canada have adopted biotech cultivation as part of modern farming.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has put the pressure on food processing industries and farmers who are unable to function due to lockdown restrictions. The need for synergy between food processing and agriculture biotechnology to prevent food scarcity issues can provide growth opportunities for the global agricultural biotechnology market. Adaptation of innovative technologies and encouraging new technology can bode well for the market.

But the unfavorable policies of cultivation of genetically engineered crops in Europe can hamper market growth.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Competitive Intelligence

Biocentury Transgene Co. Ltd.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Arcadia Biosciences

Bayer AG

Evogene Ltd

Corteva Agriscience

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Vilmorin & Cie

