Impact on SpirulinaMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

STD Testing Devices Market Analysis

The global STD testing devices market is growing at a rapid pace. Market growth attributes to the rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STD), such as ST infections, chlamydia (CT), gonorrhea (NG), and others. Besides, increasingly emerging therapeutic options for the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection play a causal role in the market development, complementing federal initiative to address the HIV epidemic.

Moreover, the increasing awareness about STDs and government initiatives & funding support promoting the diagnostic & treatment methods escalate the market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global STD testing devices market valuation had reached USD 70.29 BN in 2018, which is poised to appreciate at 9.3% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2019-2025). The growing use of STD testing devices for hospitalized patients is a significant growth driver for the market.

Increasing medical clinics with ultrasound machines and prenatal care to provide STD diagnostics & treatment methods boost market growth. Additional factors substantiating market growth include growing healthcare expenditure, global population, and per capita healthcare expenses. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, including dramatically increasing numbers of hospitals & clinics, pushes the growth of the market.

On the other hand, unfavorable healthcare reforms are major factors likely to impede the growth of the market. Also, the lack of information about the symptoms and causes hamper the market growth extensively. Nevertheless, rising R&D activities to improve STD diagnostics and treatment procedures would support market growth during the review period. Additionally, government funding to drive R&D required discovering effective STD diagnostic kits, push the growth of the market.

Global STD Testing Devices Market – Segments

The report is segmented into three dynamics;

By Type : Point of Care (PoC) Devices, Laboratory Devices, and others.

By End User : Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research & Academic Centers, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

