Global Nigeria Food and Drink Consumption Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Nigeria Food and Drink Consumption Market Growth 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Nigeria Food and Drink market for 2018-2023.

Food is any substance consumed to provide nutritional support for the body. It is usually of plant or animal origin, and contains essential nutrients, such as fats, proteins, vitamins, or minerals. The substance is ingested by an organism and assimilated by the organism’s cells to provide energy, maintain life, or stimulate growth. Drinks, or beverages, are liquids intended for human consumption. In addition to basic needs, beverages form part of the culture of human society. Although all beverages, including juice, soft drinks, and carbonated drinks, have some form of water in them, water itself is often not classified as a beverage, and the word beverage has been recurrently defined as not referring to water.

In this report, all the data of food and drink market concluded Bread & Cereal,Fruits & Vegetable ,Fish Products,Meat Products,Dairy Products,Oils & Fats,Beer & Wine,Soft Drinks and Others(Snacks, Candy, Chocolate, Prepared meals, Grain mills and starch products, etc)

With a rapidly increasing population that currently stands at about 170 million, Nigeria possesses a potentially dynamic consumer story. Rising spending power of the middle class will boost the food and drink industry.

Nigeria produces a number of key agricultural crops locally and is the world’s fourth largest cocoa grower. Per capita food consumption is expected to grow strongly over the coming years. Investment into the highly underdeveloped mass grocery retail industry will increase. The wealthiest Nigerians will continue to fill their baskets with the most expensive goods.

Beverage companies will continue to invest in diversification away from carbonated beverages and into healthier sub-sectors. Private equity companies will take a greater interest in emerging market consumer assets. Companies with strong Emerging Market exposure will continue to outperform. Multinationals will increasingly pursue frontier market investments. Despite encouraging growth, per capita soft and alcoholic drinks consumption remains low.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Nigeria Food and Drink will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nigeria Food and Drink market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Bread & Cereal

Fruits & Vegetable

Fish Products

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Oils & Fats

Beer & Wine

Soft Drinks

Others

Segmentation by application:

Supermarkets

Traditional Markets

Conveniece Stores

Online Sales

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Friesland Wamco

Dangote Group

Nigerian Breweries

Coca Cola

Guinness

Nestle Nigeria

Unilever Nigeria

PZ Cussons

CHI Limited

UAC Foods

Cadbury Nigeria

SevenUp Bottling

SABMiller

Honeywell Flour Mills

De-United Foods

Promasidor

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nigeria Food and Drink consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Nigeria Food and Drink market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nigeria Food and Drink manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nigeria Food and Drink with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nigeria Food and Drink submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.