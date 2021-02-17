Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Acute Coronary Syndrome Market – Overview

The escalating stress levels have caused a sharp spike in the number of cases detected in relation to heart diseases. Market reports connected with the healthcare industry have been made accessible by Market Research Future who publishes reports on other sectors that have been currently published along with a report on this industry. The market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The acute coronary syndrome market globally is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, type, and end-user. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into academic institutes, diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. By type, the market is segmented into Non-ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (NSTEMI), ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), unstable angina, and others. By diagnosis, the market is segmented into imaging, stress test, blood tests, and others. The imaging segment is further sub-segmented into Computerized Tomography (CT) angiogram, Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI), coronary angiogram, echocardiogram, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into surgery, medication, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into nitroglycerin, thrombolytics, antiplatelet drugs, beta blockers, surgery, statins, and others. The antiplatelet drugs segment is further segmented into clopidogrel, aspirin, prasugrel, and others. The beta blockers segment is moreover segmented into nadolol, metoprolol, and others. The statins segment is additionally segmented into simvastatin, atorvastatin, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into coronary bypass surgery, angioplasty and stenting, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market states that the Americas dominates the global acute coronary syndrome market owing to the rising prevalence of coronary heart diseases and the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region. Furthermore, growing healthcare expenditure and the presence of market players within the region boost the market. The European region comes in second in the acute coronary syndrome market owing to the growing availability of funds for research, a well-developed healthcare sector, and a huge patient population. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest rising region for the market owing to the incidence of emerging economies such as China, India, Australia, and others within the region.

Furthermore, a vast patient population, intensifying healthcare expenditure, and a quickly emerging healthcare sector that will fuel the market development in the forecast period. The Middle East and African region have the minimum share in the acute coronary syndrome market. This can be accredited to the low per capita health care spending and strict government policies, particularly within the African region. Conversely, the Middle East holds a chunk of the market owing to huge healthcare expenditure and a well-developed healthcare sector.

Competitive Analysis

The assortment available in terms of strategy creation and execution is shifting the expansion pace of the market. The gaps in the market are met owing to the carrying out of proper supply chain strategies. Furthermore, the increase in new products and services will add more momentum to the market growth. The framework for development plans has fortified the market for feasible new entrants.

The strategic competitors in the acute coronary syndrome market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), AstraZeneca (U.K), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan), Sanofi (Paris), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and others.

