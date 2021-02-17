Global Plastic Pipes Market research Report 2023

The global Plastic Pipes Market is expected to witness moderate growth throughout the forecast period. The increased consumption of plastic pipes in Asia-Pacific, the growing end-use industries, and supportive government regulations and initiatives to upgrade are a few important factors that raise the demand for plastic pipes. This is backed by the various advantages associated with plastic pipes, such as light-weight, cost-effectiveness, corrosion- resistance, and flexibility. However, the fluctuating raw material prices are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7619

North America to witness moderate growth in the global plastic pipes market over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global plastic pipes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the global market in terms of market share, primarily due to the increasing investments in R&D for advanced materials and the rising upgradation projects in pipeline for water infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, where China held the largest market share in 2017. This attributed to the rising population, which has created a demand for clean and potable drinking water. Furthermore, the growth of the various industries has also led to the rise in demand for clean water for various applications. This has fueled the demand for plastic pipes in the region.

ALSO READ:https://marketresearchnews774828036.wordpress.com/2020/12/21/plastic-pipes-market-global-demand-sales-consumption-and-forecasts-to-2023/

Construction segment to account for a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2018–2023

On the basis of end-use, the construction segment is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period. The construction industry comprises residential, and non-residential construction. This industry is growing at a steady pace and this has caused an increase in demand for the raw materials, wherein the pipes form a vital part of the building and construction industry and has application in water & wastewater, HVAC systems, oil & gas, and other industries. Furthermore, the properties of plastic pipes, such as corrosion resistance and flexibility make them a preferred choice of materials used in the pipeline systems for water infrastructure.

ALSO READ:https://constructionmarketresearchnews.blogspot.com/2020/12/plastic-pipes-market-industry-analysis.html

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global plastic pipes market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global plastic pipes market by material, by end-use, and by region.

ALSO READ:https://markets.financialcontent.com/bostonherald/news/read/40961534

By Material

PVC

PE HDPE LDPE

PP

Others

By End-use

Construction Residential Non-residential

Oil & Gas

Water & wastewater

Agriculture

Chemicals

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The prominent players in the plastic pipes market include Aliaxis Group S.A. (Belgium), Wienerberger AG (Austria), Mexichem SAB de CV (Mexico), JM Eagle, Inc. (US), ASTRAL POLYTECHNIK LIMITED (India), China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China), Geberit AG (Switzerland), Finolex Industries Ltd. (India), Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland), and Hilliard, OH (US).

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/urban-air-mobility-market-business-statistics-industry-review-research-study-and-growth-to-2028-2021-01-19