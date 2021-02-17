Global Truck Crane Market research Report 2023

Crane is primarily used for lifting heavy loads and transporting them to other places. The truck is a type of mobile crane. Truck cranes are principally used in civil engineering construction works and in heavy equipment manufacturing for material handling. Growing construction sector across the globe, is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D) networks, also drives the market growth. However, the high maintenance cost and high initial investment, may hamper the growth of the market. Hence, global truck cranes market is expected to grow at 4.43% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

For this study, the global truck cranes market has been segmented on the basis of types, and applications. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as Mounted Cranes, Sidelift Crane, Boom Truck Crane, and Others. Mounted cranes is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mounted cranes means cranes mounted on a rubber tire truck to provide great mobility. A side lifter crane is a road-going truck or semi-trailer, which is able to hoist and transport the containers. Container lift is done with parallel crane-like hoists, which can lift a container from the ground or from a railway vehicle.

Based on applications, the market has been segmented as Construction, Industries, Utilities and Others. Construction segment accounted for the largest market share. Due to increasing population and urbanization, there is seen a shift in the population to the urbanized areas, especially in developing nations. This transition leads to the increasing demand for homes and residential complexes. This drives the demand of the market from this sector. Additionally, increased investment in new commercial constructions and infrastructure projects, also increase demand of this segment. Utility is another major application of the market. Increasing investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D) networks, is a factor driving the market for truck crane.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global truck crane market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Truck crane market by its type, by application, and region.

By Type

Mounted Cranes

Sidelift Crane

Boom Truck Crane

Others

By Application

Residential

Non-residential

By End Use

Construction

Industries

Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The prominent players in the global truck crane market include Liebherr Group (Switzerland), The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (U.S.), Terex Corporation (U.S.), Tadano Ltd. (Japan), Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China), Kato Works Co., Ltd (Japan), Elliott Equipment Company (U.S.), Manitex International Inc. (U.S.), Sany Group (China), Altec Industries (U.S.), and Böcker Maschinenwerke GmbH (Germany).

