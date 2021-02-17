Global Metal Ceilings Market research Report 2023

Buildings today, are far more complex and require space for their utilities. In most buildings, space overhead is the preferred location for many of these components. Due to this ceiling systems were developed to conceal the view. Today, a vast number of products and materials are available for this purpose.

Metal Ceilings are generally specified for their high specification finish and their ability to meet the performance and sustainability features of modern buildings. They are either plain or are available with a variety of perforation patterns and can also be supplied in the full range of BS or RAL colors. Metal is noncombustible and, in the case of metal ceilings with large and numerous perforations, water from overhead sprinklers can pass through. Metal ceilings also tend to be durable due to their ability to withstand frequent cleaning and handling in areas as ceilings can stand up to tough outdoor and indoor environments, and frequent cleaning/handling.

It is typically made of electro-galvanized steel or aluminum. Metal ceilings offer different colors, textures, patterns, shapes, and designs, which are limited only by the imagination. An ultra-realistic wood appearance is possible when a thin photographic film is applied to large coils of aluminum during the manufacturing process. Perforating the metal and combining it with lighting, can make monolithic panels appear semi-transparent.

Metal ceiling systems come in a variety of shapes and sizes and can be used in both exterior and interior applications. From linear systems to wide panels, to curved and open cell, every manufacturer has a specific system for each of their metal panel ceiling options. Metal ceilings are different. The density of their surface and the aesthetic restraint of their design, offer the architect and builder, particular creative options and solutions for many types of building projects. Metals provide particularly good acoustics by virtue of the different surface perforations that also form an overall design pattern on the tiles.

Metal Ceilings by Application

The global metal ceiling market has been witnessing a strong growth over the last few years on account of increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income. The market has been divided into applications such as residential and non-residential sector.

Rise in demand for ceiling solutions across the residential segment, is attributed to changing consumer lifestyle and increased consumer disposable income. Moreover, owing to growing demand across the construction industry and increased home improvement and renovation projects, the residential application of the market, is expected to witness growth over the forecast period.

Commercial applications include healthcare, hospitality, corporate, education, retail, sports and other sectors. Increasing demand in the construction industry, is expected to power the market over the forecast period.

Market Players

We recognize the key players in the global metal ceilings market as AWI Licensing LLC (U.S.), Architectural Surfaces, Inc. (U.S.), Grenzebach BSH (Germany), Gordon Incorporated (U.S.), USG Corporation (U.S.), Rockfon (U.S.), Hunter Douglas (Netherlands), Techno Ceiling (India), and Norton Industries Inc. (U.S.)

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, and market share analysis for the leading players along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios & strategies in the global Metal Ceilings market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political, & economic environments. The project report, further, provides views on both the historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

