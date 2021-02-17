 Global Intelligent Waste Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025 

Global Intelligent Waste Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Intelligent waste management involves the use of Internet of Things (loT)- based systems and technologies in conjunction with a software solution to manage the waste management lifecycle, which ranges from waste generation to disposal. Intelligent sensors, smart waste bins, embedded systems, and smart trackers integrated with waste liners are an integral part of smart waste management.

The EMEA will contribute to the maximum growth of this smart waste management market throughout the predicted period. Growth in this region is attributed to the trending emergence of zero-waste philosophy in the Europe and middle east countries.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Waste Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bigbelly Solar

OnePlus Systems

Compology

Enevo

SmartBin

Urbiotica

IoTsens

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Occasion

Non-Public Occasion

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Waste Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

