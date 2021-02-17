Global Smart Gas Meter Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Gas Meter market is estimated at $1.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $2.43 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.34% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as exact billing & enhanced customer service, Government policies & mandates in developed economies are driving the market growth in the upcoming years. Cyber security problems are negatively impacting the market. High future investments for this market are the key opportunity. Low customer adoption to the products is the major challenge for this market.

The residential segment holds the highest market size, in terms of value. Globally in the residential segment the gas pipeline network construction in the past was approximately 1,054 kms and further it is expected to extend the construction with 100kms in 2-3 years which would fuel the market growth in the upcoming years. North America dominates the market and Europe is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. In North America, the growth of the market could be driven by the factors such as gas pipeline networks and high investments in smart grid.

Some of the key players in the market are Raychem RPG, Landis+GYR, Dandong Dongfa Group, Sensus, Master Meter, EDMI Limited, Honeywell International, Inc., Diehl Metering, Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd., Itron, Inc., Apator Group, Flow Meter Group, Holley Metering Limited and Meteritalia.

Types Covered:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Automatic Meter Reading

End-Users Covered:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

