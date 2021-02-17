Global Stem Cells Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2018-2023

Stem cells market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Stem cell are undifferentiated cells which have the capability of multiplying in multiple number of cells. Stem cells market are of two types- adult stem cells and embryonic stem cells. Stem cells are being studied for their unique regenerative properties. They are being used in drug discovery programs to develop new drugs and treatment methods. Stem cell research is also being used to study genetic disorders, birth defects and other growth factors. Stem cell banks are being established which store stem cells and umbilical cord blood containing stem cells. These are used for treating the individual in future. Stem cell banking is gaining popularity amongst modern day parents who opt to store their new-born’s cells to prevent any future ailments. Stem cell are being used to treat and diagnose cancer. These cells are significant part of understanding and treating cancer; especially in children.

Stem cell technology is being funded by governments, NGO’s and private firms considering the potential it has in changing the shape of healthcare. New gene editing technologies such as CRISPR is also going to boost the stem cell research and market could witness influx of a number of products. The market is segmented on the basis of products, technology and application. Factors that are motivating the market are innovations and development of new products, growing number of stem cell banks and increasing research in paediatrics. Additionally, rising popularity due to increased research specially in the field of oncology is also motivating the market. However, there are some restrain in the stem cell market such as long approval processes and tough clinical trial regulations, high cost of therapeutic applications, and high cost of stem cell research. Due to this, the research and technology development is limited to financial support from governments.

Geographically, North America and Europe contribute around 70% in the total stem cell market. North American and European companies get significant support through funding and investment from government and private players. More number of start-ups and universities are also contributing in these regions and creating considerable scope for global stem cell market. These companies are also attracting a lot of investment. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. Asia Pacific region gets significant contribution from Japan, China, India and South Korea. Considerable R&D exploration, growing investment and improving healthcare infrastructure creates significant scope for stem cell market in APAC region. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The key players of global stem cell market include StemCells, Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Apceth GmbH und Co. KG and Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Other companies profiled in the report include AlloSource, Inc, BioTime, Inc., Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd., Mesoblast Ltd, NeoStem Oncology, LLC, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., ReNeuron Group plc and RTI Surgical, Inc. M&A, product expansion, product launch and partnership are the key strategy adopted in the global Stem cell market. Global Stem cell market players are constantly focusing on expansion, product launch, R&D, innovation and technological advancement. Rising competition makes global Stem cell market dynamic and fast growing.

