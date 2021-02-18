Radio-Frequency Identification Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Scenario

The global radiofrequency identification market is expected to exhibit a strong 15.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The market is expected to grow to a robust valuation of USD 31.8 billion by 2023, according to MRFR.

ALSO READ https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2111429/2017-2022-middle-east-and-north-africa-and-regional-water-based-nail-polish-industry-production-sales-and-consumption-status-and-prospects-professional-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-land/

The growing use of radiofrequency identification systems in retail, healthcare, defense, transportation and logistics, and other likely to be the major driver for the global radiofrequency identification market over the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the RFID Industry are: NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), Alien Technology (US), 3M Company (U.S), ACTAtek Technology (U.S), Axcess International, Inc. (U.S), : Impinj Inc. (US), Ascendent ID (U.S), ), Checkpointt System Inc. (U.S), and Avery Dennison Corporations (US), among others.

ALSO READ https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1655014/2017-2022-middle-east-and-north-africa-and-regional-water-based-nail-polish-industry-production-sales-and-consumption-status-and-prospects-professional-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-re/

Radio Frequency Identification Market Global Market – Segmentation

The global radio frequency identification market is segmented on the basis of product type, wafer size, component, frequency, end use, and region.

By product type , the global radiofrequency identification market is segmented into tags, readers, software, and others.

, the global radiofrequency identification market is segmented into tags, readers, software, and others. By wafer size , the global radiofrequency identification market is segmented into 200 mm, 300 mm, 450 mm, and others.

, the global radiofrequency identification market is segmented into 200 mm, 300 mm, 450 mm, and others. By component , the global radiofrequency identification market is segmented into passive, active, and others.

, the global radiofrequency identification market is segmented into passive, active, and others. By frequency , market is segmented into low frequency, high frequency, ultra-high frequency, and active ultra-high frequency.

, market is segmented into low frequency, high frequency, ultra-high frequency, and active ultra-high frequency. By end use, the global radiofrequency identification market is segmented into BFSI, agriculture/animal tracking, commercial, transportation, logistics and supply chain, healthcare, aerospace, defense, retail, security and access control, sports, and others.ALSO READ https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2714145/2017-2022-middle-east-and-north-africa-and-regional-water-based-nail-polish-industry-production-sales-and-consumption-status-and-prospects-professional-research-report-forecast-year/

Radio Frequency Identification Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is likely to dominate the global radiofrequency identification market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for RFID tagging in retail, healthcare, transportation, defense, sports, access control and other applications in the region. The benefits of radiofrequency identification, including accuracy and errorless operations, have become increasingly apparent to various agencies in the region, which has resulted in growing use of RFID tagging in various applications. The retail sector is likely to remain a key player for the radiofrequency identification market over the forecast period due to the widespread use of radiofrequency identification in the retail sector. The use of radiofrequency identification in large supermarket chains across the U.S. and Canada is likely to be a major driver for the radiofrequency identification market in North America over the forecast period.

Europe is also likely to hold a major share in the global radiofrequency identification market over the forecast period, as the region has experienced widespread adoption of radiofrequency identification systems in retail, healthcare, and numerous other sectors in the last few years. The growing development of radiofrequency identification systems in Europe and the strong presence of several key players in the market is likely to be a major driver for the radiofrequency identification market in Europe over the forecast period. Another major driver for the radiofrequency identification market in Europe is the high preference for cashless payments based on NFC and other tech-based systems among European customers. This has enabled steady growth of the laser optics technology required for RFID systems, enabling steady growth of the radiofrequency identification market in the region.

ALSO READ https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1188865/2017-2022-middle-east-and-north-africa-and-regional-water-based-nail-polish-industry-production-sales-and-consumption-status-and-prospects-professional-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecas/

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit steady progress in the global radiofrequency identification market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for modern supermarkets in the region’s leading economies, such as South Korea, Japan, China, and India. This has driven technological innovation in the retail sector in an effort to provide customers a convenient experience. This has led to a growing demand for radiofrequency identification in these and other countries in the region. Growing demand for electronic tagging in the healthcare sector is also likely to be a major driver for the radiofrequency identification market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period, due to the high population of the region.

ALSO READ : https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2881446/2017-2022-middle-east-and-north-africa-and-regional-water-based-nail-polish-industry-production-sales-and-consumption-status-and-prospects-professional-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact/

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market: By Product Type (%)

Figure 3 Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market: By Components (%)

Figure 4 Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market: By Wafer Size (%)

Figure 5 Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market: By End-User (%)

Figure 6 Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market: By Region (%)

Figure 7 North America Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market, By Product Type (%)

Figure 8 North America Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market, By Components (%)

Figure 9 North America Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market, By Wafer Size (%)

Figure 10 North America Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market, By End-User (%)

Figure 11 North America Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market, By Region (%)

Figure 12 Europe Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market, By Product Type (%)

Figure 13 Europe Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market, By Components (%)

Figure 14 Europe Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid) Market, By Wafer Size (%)

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312