Global Formwork Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

This report studies the Formwork market. Formwork is a structure, usually temporary, used to contain poured concrete and to mold it to the required dimensions and support until it is able to support itself. It consists primarily of the face contact material and the bearers that directly support the face contact material.

Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are PERI, Doka, BEIS, ULMA and Alsina. PERI is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2016. The next is Doka and BEIS.

There are mainly four type product of formwork: timber formwork, steel formwork, aluminum formwork and other. Timber formwork accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global formwork market has been segmented into China, Europe, North America, Japan & Korea, India, Philippines, South America and other. The Europe held the largest share in the global formwork production market, its revenue of global market exceeds 31% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Formwork is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 5110 million US$ in 2024, from 4670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Formwork in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PERI

Doka

BEIS

ULMA

Alsina

Acrow

Acrowmisr

PASCHAL

NOE

RMD Kwikform

Intek

Hankon

Zulin

Condor

Waco International

Taihang

GCS

MFE

Pilosio

Mesa Impala

MEVA

Faresin

Urtim

Lahyer

Alpi SEA

Wall-Ties & Forms

Holdings

Xingang Group

Outinord

Jinsenyuan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Timber Formwork

Steel Formwork

Aluminum Formwork

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Buildings

Transportation

Industrial Facilities

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Formwork product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Formwork, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Formwork in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Formwork competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Formwork breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Formwork market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Formwork sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.