Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

The direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is a relatively recent addition to the suite of fuel cell technologies; it was invented and developed in the 1990s by researchers at several institutions in the United States, including NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. During decades of research, especially around 2010, many high tech companies like NEC, UltraCell they all have dedicated a large mass of R&D source into DMFC, and they all exhibited their prototype of their own DMFC. But as the fact, there are only two companies focus on commercial productions. This report only study the DMFC market will full-time commercial production participants.DMFCs can be seen as one of the most prominent fuel cell technology to be used as a generator and production device in small portable applications due to its high energy storage density fuel, fast refuelling and capability to refuel during operation.

Scope of the Report:

The Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) is a subset of the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology. PEM fuel cells have a number of features and advantages that ensure their usage in a variety of power applications including portable and transportation systems to large-scale stationary power systems for buildings and distributed generation. The commercialization of DMFC-systems is driven by consumer demands and desires for secure and reliable power sources that operate alone or as a hybrid energy system combining the fuel cell technology with existing advanced battery technologies.

At present, in developed countries, the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. The DMFC market is monopolized by SFC Energy AG and Oorja Protonics. There are other company like Fujikura, Hitachi, Ltd, Toshiba, Sony, MTI Micro Fuel Cells Inc, NEC Corp, Neah Power Systems which are under developing in the industry but no mass production.

The worldwide market for Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 140 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SFC Energy AG

Oorja Protonics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

＜1 KW

1 KW-5 KW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense&Security

Mobility&Industrial Application

Leisure

Materials Handling Equipment

Telecommunications

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.