Global Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

This report studies the Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) analyzer market,

Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy or surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) is a surface-sensitive technique that enhances Raman scattering by molecules adsorbed on rough metal surfaces or by nanostructures such as plasmonic-magnetic silica nanotubes.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for surface enhanced raman spectroscopy in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Surface enhanced raman spectroscopy. Increasing of biology & medicine fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of surface enhanced raman spectroscopy will drive growth in China markets.

Globally, the Surface enhanced raman spectroscopy industry market is high concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Surface enhanced raman spectroscopy is relatively higher than some low-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Horiba Jobin Yvon, Thermo and Renishaw are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Surface enhanced raman spectroscopy and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 30.35% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Surface enhanced raman spectroscopy industry because of their market share and technology status of Surface enhanced raman spectroscopy.

The consumption volume of Surface enhanced raman spectroscopy is related to downstream industries and global economy. As the growth of global economy in the following years, the growth rate of surface enhanced raman spectroscopy industry will keep fast.

The worldwide market for Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Horiba Jobin Yvon

Thermo

Renishaw

B&W Tek

Ocean Optics

WITec

Real Time Analyzers, Inc

JASCO

Sciaps

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Desktop Type

Potable Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Biology & Medicine

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.