Global Foodservice Gloves Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Gloves are a critical component of maintaining safety and hygiene standards in foodservice applications. Foodservice Glove refers to the glove used in food industry.

Gloves made from either latex, rubber and non-latex materials such as nitrile or vinyl are commonly used in the food industry and do offer added protection, but there are a number of variables that determine their effectiveness.

Scope of the Report:

The global Foodservice Gloves industry mainly concentrates in China, NA and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Superior Glove, AMMEX, Ansell, Aurelia Gloves, Barber Healthcare, Brightway Group, Rubberex, Sempermed, Southern Glove, Top Glove, VWR, YTY Group and etc.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

The worldwide market for Foodservice Gloves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Foodservice Gloves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Superior Glove

AMMEX

Ansell

Aurelia Gloves

Barber Healthcare

Brightway Group

Rubberex

Sempermed

Southern Glove

Top Glove

YTY Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Latex Glove

Rubber Glove

Non-latex (Nitrile or Vinyl) Glove

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Disposable Goves

Durable Gloves

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Foodservice Gloves product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Foodservice Gloves, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Foodservice Gloves in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Foodservice Gloves competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Foodservice Gloves breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Foodservice Gloves market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Foodservice Gloves sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.