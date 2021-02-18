Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market research Report 2025

The global offshore mooring systems market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements, demand & supply scenario of crude oil, growing population, and rise in per capita energy usage are some of the factors which is anticipated to boost the market of global offshore mooring systems. However, stringent government regulations, mainly on inspection & maintenance of mooring system, design of mooring system, on its operations and lack of technological knowledge among the players, hinder the growth of the offshore mooring systems market.

Asia-Pacific region, to see a gradual increase in the offshore mooring systems market over the forecast period

Based on region, the global offshore mooring systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market, followed by North America, primarily due to the increasing the demand of energy and growing populations, which has led to the demand for offshore mooring systems market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative region with presence of various industry players in offshore mooring systems. Furthermore, Several projects have been initiated in the region for enegry and electricity, which is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Spread mooring systems segment, to witness maximum growth rate in the overall offshore mooring systems market

Based on type, the Spread mooring systems segment is expected to exhibit maximum growth rate from 2018 to 2023, as this is the most common used moors, utilising in the various range of platfom.

Suction Anchors segment, to occupy larger market share in the overall offshore mooring systems market

Suction anchors segment held largest market share in 2017, which is expected to retain this position till 2023. Suction anchors are safer in the comparison of others and cost-effective in nature.

FPSO segment, to occupy larger market share in the overall offshore mooring systems market

FPSO segment held largest market share in 2017, which is expected to retain this position till 2023, owing to the growing investments for deep-water drilling activities from operators and increase in demand for global energy.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global offshore mooring systems market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global offshore mooring systems market by type, by anchorage, by application, and by region.

By Type

Spread

SPM (Single Point Mooring)

Dynamic Positioning

Tendons

Others

By Anchorage

Drag Embedment Anchors (DEA)

Suction Anchors

Vertical Load Anchors

Driven pile

Others

By Application

Tension Leg Platform (TLP)

Semi-Submersible

SPAR

FPSO

Drill Ships

Others

Key Players

The prominent players in the global offshore mooring systems are includes DELMAR SYSTEMS INC (US), SBM Offshore (Netherlands), MODEC, Inc. (Japan), Offspring International Limited (UK), Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V. (Netherlands), Balltec Ltd. (UK), BW Offshore (Norway), Bluewater (Netherlands), Trelleborg Marine Systems (UAE), and Timberland Equipment Limited (Canada).

