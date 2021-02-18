Thermal Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Thermal Management Market – Overview

The changing demand for various smartphones, laptops and tablets is boosting the growth of the thermal management market. Also, factors such as operational efficiency and usage of various synthetic cooling methods are projected to propel the growth of the thermal

management market. The companies are investing in chip cooling solutions. Various manufacturers are working on new technological cooling solutions such as heat transfer technologies and thermodynamics. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players in the global thermal management market include- API Heat Transfer (U.S.), AI Technology, Inc.(U.S.), Aavid Thermalloy, LLC (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan),

Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Jaro Thermal (U.S.), LAIRD PLC (U.K.), LORD

Corporation (U.S.) and HEATEX AB (U.S.) among others.