Touch Screen Controllers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Overview

The global touch screen controllers market 2020 can touch a valuation of USD 10 billion by the end of the year 2022, projects Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR anticipates that the market can progress at an attractive growth rate of 16% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Top Growth Boosters and Primary Challenges

Over the years, the global touch screen controller market has become highly competitive, with a couple of leading touch screen manufacturers across the globe. The market is in demand across a host of end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare and consumer electronics, among others. With the mounting product demand across these industries, the application of the touch screen is poised to surge during the evaluation period, especially in the automotive industry. This is expected to lead the touch screen controller market to greater heights in the near future.

2

Manufacturers of tablets, mobile phones, laptops, phablets and other electronic devices are using highly advanced touch screen facilities to come up with top-quality products. Apart from this, the short replacement cycle of a consumer electronic device boosts the manufacturing process, which can propel the demand for touch screen controllers in the following years and also lead to significant market expansion.

Mounting demand for smart consumer electronic products with touch screen facilities is also gaining immense momentum in the touch screen controller market. Also, with the rapid surge in the internet of things (IoT) market all over the world, the players in the lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Increasing demand for touch screen among several automotive manufacturers to offer GPS facility as well as enhanced entertainment facilities can also work in favor of the global market from 2016 to 2022, note trade experts at MRFR.

Key Players

The key players of global touch screen controllers report include NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), ELAN Microelectronic Corp (Taiwan), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) , Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), MELFAS Co. Ltd (Korea), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.) and others.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the touch screen controllers market is carried out on the basis of interface, technology, application, end-users, and region. Based on the type, the touch screen controllers market has been segmented into capacitive and resistive controller. On the basis of interface, the touch screen controllers market is segmented as USB, I2C, URT, and SPI. By application, the touch screen controllers market comprises of media players, smartphones, GPS devices, control displays among others. Based on the end-users, the touch screen controllers market is segmented into banking, automotive, healthcare, and others. By regions, the touch screen controllers market comprises of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Based on the end-users, the touch screen controllers market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, banking, industrial and consumer electronics among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the touch screen controllers market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The Asia Pacific region is responsible for the principal market share particularly in the nations such as China, Japan and India majorly owing to swift expansion of industrial automation, growing investments in the manufacturing sector and enhanced systems integrated with touchscreens. The North American region is anticipated to intensify at a stable rate, though U.S is one of the topmost manufacturers of touch screen controllers followed by the

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Touch Screen Controllers Market, By Technology

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Resistive

4.3 Capacitive

Continued…

