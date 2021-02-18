Global FLAME ARRESTOR Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Flame Arrestors offer the benefits of improved durability, grip,

improved fuel efficiency, noise reduction, reduced carbon emission, or all in

combination.

The Global Flame

Arrestors Market is

expected to witness 5.50% CAGR during the forecast period and the market

size is expected to reach USD

10.1 Billion by 2025.

The global flame arrestors market is segmented based on type,

application, end-user, and region. The market is segmented based on type as

in-line and end-of-line. By application, the global market is segmented into

the storage tank, pipeline, incinerator, ventilation system, and others. By

end-user, the market is segmented as chemical, oil & gas, metals &

mining, pharmaceutical, waste-to-energy plant, and others. By region, the

global market for flame arrestors is segmented into Europe, North America,

Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The growing demand for flame arrestors in major end-use

industries, government regulations regarding workplace safety, growth of the

shale gas and tight oil activities, and growing demand for flame protection in

ventilation systems, pipelines, and large storage tanks are some of the growth

factors which further boosts the demand for flame arrestors in the market.

However, the market growth is hindered due to the monitoring of industrial

safety in emerging economies.

Market Research Analysis

By region, the global market for flame arrestors is segmented into

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe’s flame

arrestors market is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Europe flame arrestors market is expected to witness significant growth

due to the presence of a number of developed nations and their patterns of

adopting safety features in the workplace. In Europe, Germany is estimated to

hold the largest share in the market due to the presence of major manufacturers

and stringent government regulations towards safety features in end-user

industries.

The rest of the world includes the regions of the Middle East

& Africa and South America. The flame arrestors market in the Middle East

& Africa is expected to witness significant growth due to the expansion of

international players and increased expenditure. South America has a

significant growth rate due to a growing number of manufacturers and growing

research and development activities by the major players. Furthermore,

government regulations regarding industrial safety and major manufacturers are

expanding their presence in the region further boosts the demand for flame

arrestors in the region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Flame Arrestors Market

are Morrison Bros. Co. (US), Tornado Combustion Technologies (US),

Motherwell Tank Protection (UK), Protectoseal (US), Ergil (Germany), Westech

Industrial (US), Elmac Technologies (UK), Emerson Electric Co. (US),

Braunschweiger Flammenfilter (Germany), L&J Technologies (US) are

among others.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm

that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable

study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology

integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the

client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming

events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312