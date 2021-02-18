Global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Summary
Gas to liquids (GTL) is a refinery process to convert natural gas or other gaseous hydrocarbons into longer-chain hydrocarbons such as gasoline or diesel fuel. Methane-rich gases are converted into liquid synthetic fuels either via direct conversion using the new GasTechno non-catalytic gas-to-liquids process that converts methane to methanol in one step. Or via syngas as an intermediate, for example using the Fischer Tropsch or Mobil processes.
The global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Shell
ORYX GTL
PetroSA
OLTIN YO’L GTL
Chevron
Major applications as follows:
Fuel Oil
Lubricating Oil
Process Oil
Others
Major Type as follows:
GTL Diesel
GTL Naphtha
GTL Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa