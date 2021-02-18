Medical Grade Silicone Market Size | Regional Outlook, Trends, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Analysis, and Key Player profile by 2023

Medical grade silicones show compatibility with living tissues and are highly adaptable to the human body and skin. Medical grade silicones are used in manufacturing medical devices owing to their properties such as low chemical reactivity, low toxicity, heat resistance, and flexibility.

Various applications of medical grade silicone in the manufacturing of medical devices such as tubes, drains, catheters, seals and gaskets, and others drive the market growth. The medical grade silicone is bacteria resistant, non-reactive, easy to sterilize, and good for sensitive applications such as respiratory tubing. The elastomers based medical silicone is driving the growth of the global market due to its properties such as hypoallergenic, non-reactivity with most chemicals, high tear strength, and exceptional thermal conductivity. The prevailing trend wherein the use of liquid silicone rubber (LSR) and high consistency rubber (HCR) elastomers to manufacture medical devices are likely to increase the demand for medical grade silicone market further.

For instance, the Dow Corning Company (now DowDupont) has recently launched two new products that include low-temperature cure liquid silicone rubber, which provides high injection speeds and fast cure rates and next-generation selective adhesion materials, which enable the combination of silicone onto resin substrates such as co-polyester, with primer-less adhesion and a fast cure at low temperatures. Furthermore, the research and development of silicone gels have proved effective for scar treatment, which is likely to fuel the market growth during the assessment period. Moreover, according to an article published in Journal of Cutaneous & Aesthetic Surgery, topical self-drying silicone gel is a relatively recent treatment for superficial scars, hypertrophic scars, and keloids.

Market Segmentation

The global medical grade silicone market is segmented on the basis of the product, application, and region.

On the basis of the product, the global medical grade silicone market is segmented into elastomers, gels, medical adhesives, medical coatings, and others.

Based on the application, the global medical grade silicone market is segregated into medical devices, medical tapes, orthopedics, prosthetics, and contact lenses.

Regional Analysis

The global medical grade silicone market is segmented into five regions North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The technological advancements, geriatric population, increased chronic diseases, and increasing instances of minimally invasive surgeries coupled with substantial spending on healthcare are the major drivers for medical grade silicone in the North American region.

Medical tourism and luxury healthcare markets in Asia Pacific countries such as India, Thailand, South Korea, and Singapore are driving the demand for medical grade silicone market.

Europe is likely to witness a considerable growth in the medical grade silicone due to extensive use of silicone gels for surgeries and various other procedures.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global medical grade silicone market are 3M (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Momentive (U.S.), Zodiac Coating SAS (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Nusil Technology LLC (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Polymer Science, Inc. (U.S.), Applied Silicone Corporation (U.S.), Primasil Silicones Ltd. (U.K), and others.

