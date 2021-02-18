Global Gum Grafting Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Global Gum Grafting Market To Project Steady Growth At A CAGR Of 8.9% During The Forecast Period (2017-2023)

Gum grafting is a generic name of any periodontal surgical procedure in which the gum tissues are grafted for covering the exposed roots of teeth or to expand the band of keratinized tissue. Gum grafting procedure is carried out to treat gingival recession which is commonly caused due to aggressive brushing or physical injuries to the teeth.

As per the report that has been recently published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global gum grafting market is anticipated to expand with a steady CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The changing lifestyle and food habits are increasing the periodontal diseases, leading to the rise in demand for more efficient dental treatments in various parts of the world. The rise in a number of population with gum problems is inducing demand for different grafting products which is acting as a major driving force for the expansion of the global gum grafting market. The prevalence of dental diseases such as dental caries, gingivitis, and others, and the negligence towards oral health are propelling the population towards undergoing gum grafting procedure, which in turn is fueling the growth of the global gum grafting market.

However, the high cost of the treatment and lack of awareness regarding gum grafting procedure in underdeveloped regions are likely to restrain the growth of the global gum grafting market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global gum grafting market has been segmented on the basis of application, type, and end-users. Based on application, the gum grafting market has been segmented into root coverage, ridge augmentation, augmentation around implants, reduced sensitivity, improved appearance, gum health, and others.

Based on types, the gum grafting market has been segmented into connective-tissue, subepithelial connective tissue graft, free gingival grafts, pedicle grafts, and alloderm. Among these types of gum grafts, the connective tissue grafting is the most common method used for treating gum diseases.

On the basis of end-users, the gum grafting market is segmented into dentists, hospitals, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global gum graft market is segmented into five major regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among these regions, the Americas is dominating the global gum grafting market due to the presence of the major players and a large number of geriatric population in this region.

The Europe region stands second after Americas in terms of market size. The increasing awareness regarding oral health and high healthcare expenditure is driving the gum grafting market in this region.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is projecting fastest growth in the global gum grafting market owing to the presence of huge population base and large geriatric population in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The players in the global gum grafting market are focusing on the expansion of their businesses by increasing the research and development expenditure for new product launch and strategic mergers and acquisitions to ensure sustainability in the highly competitive global gum grafting market.

The prominent players of the global gum grafting market are BioHorizons IPH, Inc (UK), Floss Locations (Germany), Dr. Fresh LLC (US), Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Ultradent Products Inc. (US), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (UK) and PatientPop.Inc (US).

