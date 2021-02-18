Global Accounts Payable AutomationMarket Research Report 2026

This report focuses on the global Accounts Payable Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Accounts Payable Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The key players covered in this study

SAP Ariba

Sage Software

Tipalti

FreshBooks

Zycus

FIS

Bottomline Technologies

Coupa Software

Comarch

FinancialForce

AvidXchange

Vanguard Systems

Bill.Com

Procurify

Nvoicepay

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods and Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Accounts Payable Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Accounts Payable Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Accounts Payable Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.