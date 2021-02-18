Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Definition:

Ultra-Thin Glass Market is perceiving its heydays, enjoying the augmented demand mainly due to the proliferation of smartphones. An ultra-thin glass is a critical material for smartphones, tablets, computers, and other electronic products. Manufacturers of these devices face pressure from consumers to produce lighter and thinner products.

Ultra-thin glasses are largely used in the making of screen protectors of smartphones for a range of benefits they offer in terms of toughness, feel, look and installation. Due to these advantages, the screen protectors made of ultra-thin glass are preferred more over the traditional screen guards that were made of plastic.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

Similarly, ultra-thin glasses are preferred for the screens of smart TV/ OLED TVs and other, technologically advanced TVs for improved light transmittance and flexibility they offer in electronic displays. It is needless to say that the huge popularity of ultra-thin glasses is garnering more traction, worldwide. Advancements in the technology needed to manufacture ultra-thin glass are escalating the market growth on the global platform.

Acknowledging the kind of traction, the market is garnering currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report, asserts that global ultra-thin glass market is estimated to upsurge up by 2024 registering a staggering CAGR over 11% during the assessment period (2018 to 2024).

Solar Panels is the second largest end-use industry for ultra-thin glasses. The inclination towards renewable sources of energy will up open up growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, increasing usages of ultra-thin glasses in medical devices and, automotive glazing used in the healthcare and automotive sectors, respectively, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Augmenting demand for consumer electronic products is estimated to bolster the market demand in the years to come.

On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of raw materials used in the manufacturing of ultra-thin glass along with the cost and time required for developing the technology are expected to intimidate the market growth. Nevertheless, the wide range of product portfolio provided by the manufacturers of ultra-thin glass heading with the huge popularity will support the market growth to an extent.

Competitive Analysis:

The global ultra-thin glass market appears to be highly competitive and diversified with the presence of many well-established players having a regional and global presence. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for leading players in the market.

Key Players:

The fervent players leading the global Ultra-Thin Glass Market include Central Glass Co., Ltd., Emerge Glass, Runtai Industry Co., LTD., Aeon Industries Corporation Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd., Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd., Scott AG, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Novalglass, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd., CSG Holding Co., Ltd., and Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September 26, 2018 – Oculus VR (US), a technology company updated its predictions for the future of VR headset technology in a talk at Oculus Connect 5. Most notably, it was about an end to the bulky headsets that define the experience today. Oculus VR will soon bring ultra-thin headsets to the market.

Pancake lenses that are already in use with interchangeable lens cameras could slim down headsets or lead to ultra-wide fields of view, but the real star may be waveguide displays, where light bounces down ultra-thin glass plates. Soon the world will see augmented reality glasses that are “socially acceptable.

April 28, 2018 – Bengbu Glass Industry Design Research Institute (China), a national comprehensive Class-A design and research unit announced that its Ultra-thin glass product for use in electronic touch screens has set a new world record for its thinness. The new ultra-thin glass is just 0.12 mm thick, beating the previous world record of 0.15 mm and several advantages over current glass technology such as the high light transmittance, and extreme toughness – it is hard to break even when it is bent into a ring.

Segments:

The ultra-thin glass market is segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of the report;

By Manufacturing Processes : Float, and Fusion among others.

By Thickness : < 0.1 mm and 0.1-0.5 mm

By Applications : Touch Panel Display, and Semiconductors among others.

By End-use Industries : Electrical, Electronics, and Automotive among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region accounts for the leading market ultra-thin glass and is expected to expand further at approximately 12.57% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022). Factors such as the augmenting demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, smartwatches, and home appliances drive the market in the region.

The region has the easy availability of raw materials and cost-competitive labor that results in the cost-effective production of ultra-thin glass. As a result, key manufacturers from developed countries are choosing APAC region to shift their production bases which, in turn, is positively influencing the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

The North American region has acquired the next largest market share in the global ultra-thin glass market. Owing to the burgeoning industries of hand held, connected devices and consumer electronic, he North America ultra-thin glass market had valued at USD 1527.4 Mn. In the year 2017 and is further expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 11.48% during the review period.

The European region is emerging as a lucrative market for ultra-thin glass, witnessing huge accruals. The size of the market in the region is increasing due to the burgeoning automotive industry. Increasing production of fuel-efficient, light-weight vehicles to meet emission targets set by the governments has proved to be a boon for the market in the region.

Also, the growing consumer electronics industry in Europe is fostering the market growth in the region. The resurging economy in the region is undoubtedly contributing to the market growth significantly, augmenting the demand for this type of glass across the electronic industry in the region.

