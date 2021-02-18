Global Manuka Honey Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Summary
Manuka honey, produced in Australia and New Zealand by bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, is one of the most unique and beneficial forms of honey in the world. The honey is commonly sold as an alternative medicine. There are many Manuka honey uses that range from healing sore throats and digestive illnesses, to curing Staph infections and gingivitis.
The global Manuka Honey market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Comvita
Manuka Health
Arataki Honey
Watson & Son
Streamland
Pure Honey New Zealand
Ora Honey
Capilano
Nature’s Way
Major applications as follows:
Digestion and inflammation treatment
Wound-care & skincare products
Others
Major Type as follows:
UMF 5+
UMF 10+
UMF 15+
UMF 20+
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
