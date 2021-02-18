Global Formulation Additives Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

Formulation additives are used in small quantities to improve or modify the properties of various formulations. The use of formulation additives enhances the performance and improves the processing characteristics and properties of the materials. These additives offer better pigment dispersion, improved slip, substrate wetting, levelling, anti-settling, and plasticizing characteristics.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global Formulation Additives Market are:

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Altana

DowDuPont

Cabot Corporation

Allnex Group

Arkema

Momentive

Münzing Corporation

Lanxess

Honeywell International Inc.

The global Formulation Additives Market has been segmented by type, end-use industry, and region.

By type, the global formulation additives market has been segmented into dispersing agents, defoamers, rheology agents, wetting and leveling agents, and film forming agents. Dispersing agents are surface-active ingredients that prevent flocculation and ease the incorporation of pigments and fillers in the liquid. Anti-foaming agents are responsible for breaking down foam film, which, if present, may cause poor dispersion of fillers, defects in coating, creation of scum, product separation, and inhibition of permeation and wetting. Rheology agents are used to improve the flow properties of paints and coatings. Wetting agents ensure that the paint spreads uniformly over the surface whereas leveling agents help control surface tension and provide a flat and smooth appearance. Film forming agents, also known as coalescing agents, are often used to support the process of film formation by reducing the minimum film forming temperature of the binder polymer in use.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into paints and coatings, construction, automotive, electronics, printing and packaging, furniture, and others. The paints and coatings industry is leading the market due to the high demand in major industries. Rapid industrialization and increasing commercial and residential construction across the globe is expected to drive the demand for formulation additives during the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for automotive OEM and refinish coatings is likely to propel market growth.

Regional Analysis

The formulation additives market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global formulation additives market in 2017 on account of the high demand in major end-use industries such as paints and coatings, automotive, construction, and electronics in the region.

The North American market is expected to witness significant growth due to the demand in the packaging, construction, and automotive industries.

The market in Europe is expected to drive product demand due to the high production and trading of automotive parts in countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy.

