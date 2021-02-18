Automotive Upholstery Market Growth, Share, Opportunities, Next Challenges, Statistics, And Regional Forecast To 2023

Market Analysis

As per the latest analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive upholstery market is predicted to develop at a healthy 9% CAGR between 2017- 2023. Automotive upholstery, simply put, includes the car interiors such as trunk space, boot space, carpet, the door insides, and seat covers, among others. Its key function is to offer passengers the needed comfort and also offer a pleasurable ambiance of the interiors. They are manufactured of different materials like resin, vinyl, handwoven material, leather, cotton, and synthetic leather and have wide applications in visor linings, carpet flooring, trunk space, sidelining, carpet flooring, and seat cover. Handcrafted varieties, woven, and knit are its different fabric types, and commercial & passenger cars are the different vehicle types.

Various factors are fueling the automotive upholstery market growth. As per the MRFR analysis, these comprise the burgeoning need for cars, availability of huge varieties, growing customer needs, rising awareness about automobile interiors, breakneck competition among top automotive industry players, and higher proximity of raw material suppliers. Additional factors boosting market growth comprise the growing influence from the media, rise in affluent buyers, demand for advanced automotive interiors and automotive technologies, demand for lightweight materials, & availability of numerous non-fabric substitutes for automotive upholstery.

On the flip side, the current COVID-19 pandemic and the volatile raw material price may deter the global automotive upholstery market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The automotive upholstery market has been bifurcated on the basis of type of material, type of fabric, application, and vehicle type.

The market by application is bifurcated into visor linings, carpet flooring, trunk space, sidelining, carpet flooring, and seat cover. Among these, the seat covers application segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

The market by type of fabric is bifurcated into handcrafted varieties, woven, and knit.

The market by type of material is bifurcated into resin, vinyl, hand woven material, leather, cotton, and synthetic leather. Among these, the synthetic leather material segment will stay at the forefront in the market over the forecast period.

The market by vehicle type is bifurcated into commercial & passenger cars. Among these, the passenger car vehicle type segment will lead the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global automotive upholstery market has been bifurcated into the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will dominate the market over the forecast period for the growing preference for large SUVs, rising sales as well as production of cars, and trend to own personalized cars in the US.

In Europe, the automotive upholstery market will have the second-largest share during the forecast period for burgeoning demand for upholstery, preference for luxurious cars having flashing components, need for aesthetically appealing upholstery, and demand for high-end and big cars.

In the APAC region, the automotive upholstery market is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period for surging need for upholstery in China and India, Japan being the worldwide car superpower, strong inclination towards high-end upholstery, demand for cars that are technologically advanced, increased purchase power, increased production of cars, and need for luxury cars.

In the RoW, the automotive upholstery market is predicted to have steady growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Prominent contenders profiled in the automotive upholstery market report comprise Katzkin (U.S.), Haartz Corporation (U.S.), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Acme Mills Company (U.S.), Toyota Boshoku (Japan), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Adient PLC (U.S), Borgers Se & Co. KGaA (Germany), Faurecia (France), Seiren Co. (Japan), Grammer AG (Germany), and Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland).

