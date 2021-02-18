Electric Scooter and Battery Market Size | Share | Trend | Grow CAGR of 17.93 % to 2025

Market Synopsis

According to the analysis performed by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global electric scooter and battery market is estimated to record a CAGR of 17.93 % during the forecast period. The increase in demand for electric scooters and the initiatives taken by the established players and the growing demand for electric scooters among the tourist is the most significant factor driving the Global electric scooter and battery market 2020. The growing concern regarding the environment is estimated to play a significant role in expanding the market. Besides, the rise in fuel cost and the maintenance of fuel-powered vehicles are expected to drive the market additionally. In addition, the development of battery technologies is another factor which will lead to the growth of the market. However, the underdeveloped charging infrastructure and the poor aftermarket services are further likely to impede the market. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 is estimated to make a significant impact on production and supply cycle. The aftermath of COVID-19 has been thoroughly analyzed by the data experts at MRFR. We will provide a report on the impact analysis of COVID-19 on the global electric scooter and battery market.

Market Segmentation

The global electric scooter and battery market can be classified on the basis of product, voltage, type, travel range, and region.

On the basis of product, the global electric scooter and battery market can be segmented into self-balancing, retro, and folding.

On the basis of voltage, the global electric scooter and battery market can be segmented into 24V, 36V, 48V, and more than 48V.

On the basis of type, the global electric scooter and battery market can be segmented into battery-based and plug-in.

On the basis of travel range, the global electric scooter and battery market can be segmented into up to 20 km, 20 km–40 km, and more than 40 km

On the basis of region, the global electric scooter and battery market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been analyzed. As per the analysis, the global market is estimated to expand significantly during the review period. According to the study, the global market is likely to be dominated by Asia-Pacific. The number of electric scooter rental stores and kiosks has been rising, which is directly leading to regional Electric Scooter and Battery Market growth. The Europe market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Europe held the second-largest market in 2018. Besides, the initiatives taken by the government is likely to augment the market in the region. Moreover, the demand for electric vehicles is likely to increase during the review period. On the other hand, North America is likely to experience a significant demand during the review period. Besides, the demand for the initiatives taken by the government is likely to actuate the market. The RoW is likely to expand during the forecast period due to the new entries in the market, along with technological advancement.

However, the spread of coronavirus is likely to change the mart dynamics of various regions.

Key Players

The global players of the market are Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd (SUNRA), Wuxi YADEA Export-Import Co. LTD. (China), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), BMW AG (Germany), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (India), Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (US), Terra Motors Corporation (Japan), BOXX Corp. (US), Greenwit Technologies (Canada), Gogoro Inc.(Taiwan), Vmoto Limited (Australia), TAIZHOU UGBEST EV CO., LTD (China), GOVECS AG (Germany), PIAGGIO & C.SPA (Italy), ZNEN MOTOR (China), and a few others.

