Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Synopsis

The Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Market: Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing aging population, and changing lifestyles are projected to boost the market from USD 6,952.2 Million in 2018 to 10,425.96 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.96%.

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the global implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) is used to record the heart’s activity and treat dangerous ventricular arrhythmias with an electrical shock or pulse to the heart. Factors such as the growing aging population, changing lifestyles such as smoking and alcohol consumption, and the increase in demand for cardiac implants are responsible for the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias globally. This is likely to fuel the growth of the ICD market during the forecast period. In addition to this, improving efficacy of ICDs for the treatment of cardiac diseases over a period will also fuel the market.

Segmentation

By Type

Regular ICD: Holdsthe highest share in the market due to the increasing occurrences and growing incidence rates of autoimmune diseases.

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D): Holds the second-largest share in the market and is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to increasing cardiac arrests among patients, R&D by major players, and strategic partnerships

Subcutaneous-ICD (S-ICD): Holds the third-largest share in the market and is expected to grow at a steady rate in the market during the forecast period. New product launches, manufacturing facility expansion in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and other emerging countries could drive the market.

Others: Covers accessories and small component parts of implantable cardioverter defibrillators. This segment holds the least share in the market.

By Indication

Myocardial Ischemia: Myocardial Ischemia is the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment by indication as ICDs are majorly used in the treatment of myocardial ischemia. Moreover, the prevalence rate of sudden cardiac arrests is rising. Myocardial ischemia is further segmented into symptomatic and asymptomatic.

Acute Myocardial Infarction: It is the second-largest segment in the market, and this condition is also commonly called a heart attack. Acute myocardial infarction is a life-threatening condition that occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is abruptly cut off, causing tissue damage. It is the second-largest segment in the market by indication.

Electrolyte Imbalance and Drug Toxicity: It is the third-largest and fastest-growing segment in the market

The global implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) market is currently dominated by numerous market players. The key players are involved in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in May 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Boston Scientific’s Emblem S-ICD that is used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Through this approval, Boston Scientific focuses on strengthening its position in the US ICD market. Medtronic is developing Extravascular (EV) ICD system, an innovative subcutaneous ICD that is designed to terminate arrhythmias, post-shock pacing to protect from sudden cardiac arrest, and temporary back-up bradycardia pacing.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The ICD market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The ICDs market in the Americas is likely to hold a major share owing to the increased patient pool. The European ICD market has been sub-divided classified as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified categorized as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The ICD market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific ICD market is projected to be the fastest-growing due to the increasing incidences of acute myocardial infarction and myocardial infraction, growing aging population, and changing lifestyle (smoking and alcohol consumption) in the region. The ICD market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Progetti Srl (Italy), Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd (Japan), Getinge (Sweden), ZOLL Medical Corporation (US)

