Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, COVID 19 Analysis ,Growth, Trends and Forecast – Year 2023

Overview

The hyper-converged infrastructure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43% during the forecast period. As per the hyper-converged infrastructure market research report, the global market for hyper-converged infrastructure is projected to grow swiftly by 2023. According to analysts, rising awareness about data management as well as better after sales services will drive the market growth during the forecast period. The hyper-converged infrastructure market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market and its application, vertical, and type segments. The slow economic growth in certain parts of the world along with a weak electronics industry in some countries are the elements that could influence the hyper-converged infrastructure market advancement throughout the forecast period. The hyper-converged infrastructure market research report by expert analysts is developed to assist organizations in the hyper-converged infrastructure market.

Market Segmentation

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market has been segmented based on application, vertical, and type. On the basis of application, the market for hyper-converged infrastructure is segmented based on cloud, data protection, remote office/branch office, server virtualization, virtual desktop infrastructure, and others. Additionally, the market on the basis of vertical, is segmented into education, government, healthcare, BFSI, and others. The global market for hyper-converged infrastructure is also covered based on type segment which is further split into VMware, KVM, and Hyper-V.

Major elements such as lack of awareness could obstruct the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth. However, according to the hyper-converged infrastructure market research report, ease of availability of hyper-converged infrastructure solutions along with a wide range of applications will propel growth throughout the forecast period. The hyper-converged infrastructure market is set to register growth at a high CAGR owing to these key factors. The exploration of application, vertical, and type segments along with regional markets has been given in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market research report. The research analysts studying the hyper-converged infrastructure market have put out market forecasts in the hyper-converged infrastructure market research report in order to support hyper-converged infrastructure market-based companies. The hyper-converged infrastructure market research report provides an extensive understanding of the hyper-converged infrastructure market based on the information and forecasts till 2023.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for hyper-converged infrastructure are predominantly covered in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market research report. Country-level hyper-converged infrastructure markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico are also covered in the report. In South America – Brazil and other country-level hyper-converged infrastructure markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level hyper-converged infrastructure markets covered are Japan, India, China, and others. The hyper-converged infrastructure market research report also explores the regional market for hyper-converged infrastructure present in Europe in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. The hyper-converged infrastructure market research report also covers regional markets from the rest of the world alongside hyper-converged infrastructure markets of Africa and the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape

Demands from different industry verticals for hyper-convergence solutions are presumed to drive the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth worldwide. The global hyper-converged infrastructure market could be challenged by high cost, nevertheless, organizations in the hyper-converged infrastructure market will carry the growth rate forward. The hyper-converged infrastructure market research report presents company profiles of major companies active in the hyper-converged infrastructure market globally. Furthermore, the global hyper-converged infrastructure market report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the market collected from the hyper-converged infrastructure market’s primary and secondary sources covering both decision makers and thought leaders. The hyper-converged infrastructure market research report highlights such key areas assisting businesses operating in the hyper-converged infrastructure market to build better growth strategies.

Industry News

Veritas has upgraded version 9 to its NetBackup, its industry heavyweight enterprise backup product, with added storage on-demand support. This versatility, the so-called Flex Size, comes with the NetBackup being built on hyper-converged infrastructure rather than on a server as before. In this case, Veritas has collaborated with HPE so that businesses can purchase NetBackup software and the hardware needed to run it. NetBackup Flex Scale devices start at four 112TB storage nodes each, which up to 16 nodes.

