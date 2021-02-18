Global Online Payroll Service Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

This report focuses on the global Online Payroll Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Payroll Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

OnPay

Gusto

SurePayroll

Intuit

ADP

AmCheck

APS

BenefitMall

Big Fish Payroll Services

Fuse Workforce Management

GetPayroll

IOIPay

MyPayrollHR

Patriot Software

Paychex

Paycor

Paylocity

PrimePay

Sage

Wagepoint

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Payroll Processing

Payroll Tax

New Hire Reporting

Pay Options

Employee Self-Service

HR Features

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Payroll Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Payroll Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Payroll Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.