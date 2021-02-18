Global Silanes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Definition:

Silanes Market is primarily driven by the increasing use in the construction industry and the rising demand in the automotive industry. Silanes are also widely used in water-based coatings. The growing population in Asia-Pacific and increased housing and infrastructure development are expected to generate substantial revenue in the global silanes market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing use of silanes in the automotive rubber industry is also expected to positively contribute to the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with the production of silanes are expected to be a major restraint to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Mono/Chloro Silane type segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the review period. According to Market Research Future analysis, the mono/chloro silane segment was valued at USD 1500 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global silanes market are:

Gelest, Inc.

Schill+Seilacher “Struktol” GmbH

PCC SE

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Momentive Performance Materials Inc

CHT Group

DowDupont

Evonik Industries AG

Wacker Chemie AG

SiVance, LLC

The global silanes market has been segmented by type, application, and region.

By type, the global silanes market has been segmented into mono/chloro silane, amino silane, alkyl silane, sulfur silane, vinyl silane, epoxy silane, methacryluxy silane, and others. The mono/chloro silane segment was the largest in 2019 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Mono/chloro silanes are widely used in the semiconductor industry. These silanes are extensively used in integrated circuits, central processing units, photovoltaic, and liquid crystal display applications. The amino silane segment is expected to be the second-largest, closely followed by the alkyl silane segment. The alkyl silane segment was valued at over USD 200 million in 2019 and is projected to reach a market value of over USD 250 million by the end of 2023. Alkyl silanes are widely used in optoelectronics, solar cells, flat panel displays, and glass coatings, among others. Moreover, automobile side mirrors are also treated with alkyl silanes owing to their excellent self-cleaning properties. Rising automobile production is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment.

On the basis of application, the global silane market has been segmented into paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, rubber and plastics, fiber treatment, and others. The paints and coatings segment is projected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast years. Silanes are widely used in paint formulations and for the modification of binders. Increasing construction across the globe is projected to be a major factor boosting the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis:

The silanes market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global silanes market in 2019 on account of the high demand in major applications such as paints and coatings and rubber. Moreover, the growing demand for packaging material in the region has augmented the use of plastic, which is projected to add to the demand for silanes in the region. China and India are the major country-level markets for silanes in this region.

