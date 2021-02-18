Global VoIP Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

This report focuses on the global VoIP Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VoIP Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Vonage

Jive Communications

Dialpad

RingCentral

Nextiva

8X8

Comcast

Digium

Aircall

Grasshopper

Avaya

Intermedia

Mitel Networks

CounterPath

IDT Domestic Telecom

Voxbone

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Service

Offline Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Household Use

Commercial Use

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global VoIP Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the VoIP Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VoIP Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.