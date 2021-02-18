Global Bio-implantsylene Film Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, Bio-implantsBy Region, and By Country 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Bio-implants market is accounted for $60.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $129.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2015 to 2022. The factors driving the bio-implants market include rising elderly population, increasing chronic diseases, Non-surgical bio-implants, and awareness about cosmetic implants. However, factors such as high cost of implants, reimbursement issues and biocompatibility are likely to hinder the market growth. The technologies such as 3D printing and nanotechnology, used in manufacturing of bio-implants would further boost the market during the forecast period.

The orthopedic implants are expected to witness the high growth during the forecast period. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) are expected to dominate the cardiovascular implants market. North America is estimated to be the largest market followed by Europe owing to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Whereas Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to rising disposable income and increased access to healthcare services.

Some of the key players in global Bio-implants market are Aap Implantate Ag, Abbot Laboratories, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Biomet Inc, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cr Bard Inc, Crook Group Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Endo Health Solutions Inc, GE Healthcare, Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Integrated Orbital Implants, Medtronic Inc, Mimedx Group Inc, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Organogenesis, Inc, Philips Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Lifenet Health Inc, LifeCell Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, Sorin S.P.A., St. Jude Medical Inc, Stryker Corporation, Seikagaku Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Wl Gore & Associates Inc, Wright Medical Group Incorporated and Zimmer Holdings.

Applications Covered:

• Cardiovascular implants

o Stents

o Pacing Devices

o Heart Valves

o Catheters

o Wireless Sensors

o Guidewires

o Vascular Grafts

• Dental and Prosthetic Implants

o Root form dental implants

o Plate form dental implants

• Spinal Bio implants

o Cervical Implants

o Thoracolumber implants

o Machined Allograft Spacers

o Motion Preservation implants

o Implantable spinal stimulators

o Interverteberal spacers

• Orthopedic implants

o Joint Replacement Bio implants

o Trauma Implants

o Sport Medicines

o Fracture Fixation Devices

