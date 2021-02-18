Web Scraper Software Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Applications and Analysis 2026

Global Web Scraper Software Market generated a revenue of USD 402.84 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach a market value of USD 948.60 Million by 2026, growing at a 13.1% CAGR.

The global web scraper software market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand from the e-commerce sector. Furthermore, many small and medium-size companies are looking to outsource their lead generation requirements, which is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the players in the global web scraping software market.

Segmental Analysis

Global Web Scraper Software Market has been segmented based on Type, Vertical, and Region.

By type, the market has been segmented into general-purpose web crawlers, focused web crawlers, incremental web crawlers, and deep web crawler.

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into retail & e-commerce, advertising & media, real estate, finance, automotive, and others (research, law, and tourism). The retail and e-commerce segment accounted for the largest market share of 23.4% in 2019, with a market value of USD 94.2 million; it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the study period. The advertising and media segment reported the second-largest market in 2019, valued at USD 83.7 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.0%.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the global web scraper software market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is the largest market in terms of market share in the global web scraper software market. The US is the biggest market with a share of 82.65% for web scraper software, mainly due to the presence of large enterprises in the country that utilize web scraper software to transform web information into actionable data as it offers high-quality structured data to improve business outcomes and enable intelligent decision making.

For analysis, Europe is the second-largest regional market for web scraper software and comprises countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe. Driving factors include a surge in the application of web scraper software from German enterprises, and among others.

For analysis, Asia-Pacific is the third-largest market comprising China, India, Japan, South East Asia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Of these, China accounted for the largest share in the regional market, followed by India and Japan, owing to the increasing number of firms adopting this technology.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the global web scraper software market are Phantom Buster (France), PilotFish, Inc. (US), Mozenda, Inc. (US), Diggernaut, LLC. (US), Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd. (China), SysNucleus (India), ParseHub (Canada), Octopus Data Inc. (US), UiPath (US), Newprosoft (US), Import.io (US), Diffbot Technologies Corp. (US), Apify (Czech Republic), Sequentum (US), Dexi ApS (UK), and Datopian (UK).

