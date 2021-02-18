Global Drug Allergy Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Allergy is the sensitivity of immune system, which occurs when a foreign substance, harmless in nature react with the immune system. This substance is known as allergen. The common allergens are dust mist, pollen, mold, smoke and many more. According to the World Allergy Organization, approximately 30-40% of the global population is suffering from allergy. Many people are suffering from different types of allergy including seasonal allergy. Additionally, most of the people also suffer from drug allergy whose prevalence is found to be increasing across the globe. Treatment involves the use of antihistamines, corticosteroids, treatment of anaphylaxis, withdrawal of the drug, and others.

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, about 5-10% of total American population is allergic to various medicines. Adverse reaction to various drugs or medicines is common in the U.S. population. Some of the common medicines such as penicillin, aspirin, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications, anticonvulsants, chemotherapy, and monoclonal antibody therapy are more likely to trigger an allergic reaction in the patients. Increasing investment for research and introduction of new treatments are leading the market growth in this region.

According to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), around 2.6% hospitalization happens due to adverse drug effects while the prevalence of drug allergy in the hospitalized patients is around 10% in the Europe.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4033

Key Players in the Drug Allergy Market:

AstraZeneca (UK), Bayer (US), Circassia (US), HAL Allergy Group (the Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), MAGNA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Stallergenes Greer (UK), and others.

Key Developments:

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players in the market to sustain their growth and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players.

ALSO READ: https://healthcareguruji.mystrikingly.com/blog/drug-allergy-market-in-depth-research-on-market-dynamics-applications

AstraZeneca:

Founded in 1999, AstraZeneca is headquartered in Cambridge, England, is a multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company. The company offers distinctive products in three major therapy areas that provide meaningful difference to patients includes oncology; cardiovascular and metabolic diseases; and respiratory, inflammation and autoimmunity.

July, 2017: AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. entered a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise AstraZeneca’s Lynparza (olaparib) for multiple cancer types. Lynparza is an innovative, first-in-class oral poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor currently approved for BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer in multiple lines of treatment. The strategic collaboration is expected to further increase the number of treatment options available to patients.

ALSO READ : http://healthcareguruji.weebly.com/blog/drug-allergy-market-covering-competitive-scenario-market-dynamics-throughout-2023

Stallergenes Greer:

October, 2017: Stallergenes Greer announced the acquisition of Medic Savoure Limited, a well-established allergy immunotherapy (AIT) leader in Canada. The acquisition strengthens local presence of Stallergenes Greer as well as accelerates the company’s growth in Canada. The acquisition is also expected to increase cash flow allergy business that bolsters Stallergenes Greer’s North American operations. The company focus on expanding its business in allergy immunotherapy.

November, 2016: Stallergenes Greer announced a collaboration with the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University (“Stanford”). The main focu of collaboration is to identify potential biomarkers of Allergy Immunotherapy (AIT) efficacy. And to access the impact of peanut oral immunotherapy on biological parameters. The collaboration with the Sean N. Parker Centre for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University will help to strengthen its research and development goals to determine new treatment of allergic patients.

July, 2014: Stallergenes Greer announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of ALERGO PHARMA S.R.L., an Argentinean allergen immunotherapy (AIT) company. This acquisition focuses on combination of two complementary dedicated allergen immunotherapy companies, to widen the range of products for diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from allergic respiratory diseases. This acquisition establishes Stallergenes Greer among the top allergen immunotherapy pharmaceutical companies in Latin America thus expanding the company’s geographical presence.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/freight-and-logistics-market-2021-industry-analysis-by-size-share-development-growth-factors-top-companies-cagr-status-future-opportunities-and-forecast-research-2021-02-02

Research by Key Payers in the Market:

HAL Allergy Group:

HAL is one of the major companies in drug allergy market, head quartered at Leiden, Netherlands. In 1959, it was started as am small laboratory in the centre of Haarlem, the Netherlands. It products include allergy vaccines and diagnostic products.