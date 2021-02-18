Hospital Beds Market Competitive Analytics and Insights 2023

Global Hospital beds Market – Overview

Hospital beds are specially designed for hospitalized patients in need of some form of health care services. Hospital beds permit body positioning that is not feasible in a regular home bed. They also can be attached with other pieces of equipment that cannot be used on a regular home bed.

Different types of hospital beds are available in the market. Introduction of electric and semi-electric beds have completely changed the scenario of hospital beds. The global hospital beds market is driven by increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory centers, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing geriatric population.

According to the WHO, the number of people aged over 65 was approximately 524 million in 2010 which will increase till 1.5 billion in 2050. Medical emergencies such as sport injuries, accidents, industrial mishaps, and natural calamities are increased during last decade, thus provided a huge opportunities for the hospitals to improve their promptness to tackle such medical emergencies.

However, high cost of advanced hospital beds such as electric and semi-electric beds may slow the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Owing to the presence of the huge player in the market, some players are involve in the launching of the new products. Whereas, some major player are focusing on the acquisition and collaboration for the development of the market.

The key players profiled in hospital beds are Hill-Rom Holdings (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Linet spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Gendron Inc. (U.S.), and Getinge AB (Sweden).

