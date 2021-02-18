Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders is a form of additive manufacturing technology, which is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry. As to the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders downstream application, healthcare & dental industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 29.29% of the consumption in 2015. Healthcare & dental industry as one of the most important end-markets for metal based additive manufacturing in general consists of different market segments, which offer opportunities for different metal based additive manufacturing systems and products. Besides, a growing number of leading manufacturers of airframes are using additive materials to produce complex aircraft and spacecraft metal parts. GE Aviation is already the world’s largest user of 3D printing technologies in metals.

The demand for metal products made by 3D printing is expanding in industrial market. And the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders′s market is currently by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM etc.

At present, the manufactures of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are concentrated in Europe, USA and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 80.43% in 2015. The follow area is USA. The global production of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders increases from 171 Unit in 2011 to 1135 Unit in 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems and Arcam AB. And the production of EOS GmbH occupied about 39.34% in 2015.

Despite the growth of 3D of metals, we don’t expect to see this growth create market pressure for consumer 3D metal printers. At least, it is not in the short term.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1328.8 million in 2019. The market size of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

EOS GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Syndaya

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Breakdown Data by Type

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

