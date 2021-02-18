Global Paper Diagnostics ylene Film Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, Paper Diagnostics By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Paper Diagnostics market is accounted for $4.44 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $9.28 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 11.11%. The rise in the prevalence of diabetes, low cost of production, growing demand for cost-efficient alternatives coupled with technological advancements, the increasing prevalence of liver disorders, the high reliability of paper diagnostics and rising geriatric population are some the key factors fueling the market growth.

Paper diagnostics are paper-based diagnostic tests performed for the detection of a variety of infectious diseases and food quality monitoring. Lateral flow assay kits are the largest contributors to the paper diagnostics market. Lateral flow assay kits and dipsticks are the two types of paper diagnostic products available in the market. Paper diagnostic tests are useful in reducing the time between the diagnosis of a disorder and treatment procedure. The presence of diseases that require self-monitoring, for instance in diabetes mellitus, and other tests such as pregnancy test, pH test, oxygen sensing; and rising demand for cost effective devices made by technological advancements are the other major factors for paper diagnostics market growth.

The growing incidence rate of infectious diseases such as cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and lifestyle-associated disorders such as diabetes and pre-diabetes is responsible for the increasing sales of paper diagnostics in hospitals. The market will continue to grow in the hospital segment for the upcoming years due to the bulk purchase of diagnostic kits, dipsticks, and other consumables. North America commanded the largest market share during the forecast period attributing to the high awareness levels pertaining to initiatives taken by governments and increasing occurrence of diseases such as cancer, HIV, hepatitis.

Some of the key players in global paper diagnostics market include ARKRAY, ACON Laboratories, Abingdon Health, Abcam, Alere, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Surmodics, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck Millipore), SD Biosensor, NanoHybrids, Innova Biosciences, DCN Diagnostics, Cytodiagnostics, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, BIOPORTO and BBI Solutions.

Products Covered:

Applications Covered:

• Food Quality Testing

• Environmental Monitoring

• Clinical Diagnostics

Device Types Covered:

• Diagnostics Devices

• Monitoring Devices

